A tentative contract agreement between SEPTA and the union representing some suburban operators of buses, trolleys and the light-rail cars of the Norristown High Speed Line will avoid a strike and ensure no service disruption, the transit agency confirmed Thursday.

The current contract for 365 members of SMART Local 1594 is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Friday, and the local had been considering a strike — in large part, leaders said, over mandatory overtime rules during a persistent operator shortage.

“We’re happy. We think the agreement is fair to the employees and fiscally responsible for the agency,” said Andrew Busch, SEPTA spokesperson. Negotiators for the two sides signed a memorandum outlining the settlement just before noon Thursday, after a long bargaining session, he said.

SMART is the result of a merger between the Sheet Metal Workers and the United Transportation Union, though its transit locals still are often popularly referred to by their former name, the UTU.

Members of SMART 1594 would get the same financial terms won last month by SEPTA’s largest union, Transport Workers Local 234, which represents about 5,000 workers in the city transit division.

There would be 3% annual raises in each of the two years of the contract, as well as a one-time pandemic hazard bonus of one dollar for each hour worked between March 15, 2020, and March 15 this year, to a maximum of $2,200. As their city counterparts did, SMART members will also receive paid parental leave, with no changes to health and pension plans.

Next, SMART 1594 will hold a ratification vote on whether to accept the deal.