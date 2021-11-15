Operators of suburban SEPTA buses, trolleys and the Norristown High Speed Line are considering a strike against the transit agency later this week, a top official of the union that represents them said Monday.

Members are especially concerned about long hours due to operator shortages, said Bruce Cheatham, president of United Transportation Union Local 1594. Operators can be drafted to fill overtime shifts if there are no volunteers, and many work seven days in a row, he said.

“A lot of people don’t know that,” Cheatham said. “To me and to our members, it’s unsafe.”

The possible strike comes after SEPTA and its largest union, Transport Workers Union Local 234, reached agreement Oct. 29 on a new, two-year contract, avoiding a strike that would have shut down transit on city buses, trolleys and subways.

UTU’s contract is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Members may vote as soon as Monday to authorize a strike if an agreement or contract extension can’t be reached, Cheatham said.

“Negotiations are ongoing, and we’re optimistic an agreement can be reached without a strike,” SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said. “We’re working toward a contract that’s fair to employees and financially responsible for the authority’s bottom line.”

The local represents 365 vehicle operators in SEPTA’s Victory Division. They run trolleys on the 101 line between the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby and Media; the 102 trolley to Sharon Hill and the Norristown High Speed Line, a light-rail route between Upper Darby and Norristown.

They also drives buses on about 20 routes in Delaware County and parts of Montgomery and Chester Counties.

Under the agreement reached by SEPTA and Transport Workers Local 234, workers will get 3% annual raises in each of the two years of the contract, as well as a one-time pandemic hazard bonus of one dollar for each hour worked between March 15, 2020, and March 15 this year, to a maximum of $2,200. They also won paid parental leave and the right for pregnant members to take leave under the disability insurance plan instead of using sick days.

Local 234 members have ratified the contract. SEPTA’s board is scheduled to vote on it Thursday.