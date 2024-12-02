How much did SEPTA fares increase? A helpful breakdown of each service

SEPTA riders may be surprised to find their commute costs more this month.

Amid last month’s celebration of Gov. Josh Shapiro redirecting $153 million in federal funds to SEPTA — a move that averted a daunting 21.5% fare hike set for January — it was easy to miss the fine print: a scheduled 7.5% fare increase still went into effect on Dec. 1.

That means riders using SEPTA Key, PATCO, or contactless payments now pay $2.50 for Metro services like subways, buses, and trolleys, up from $2. Regional Rail fares also climbed, with increases ranging from 25 cents to $2 depending on the station and payment method.

“The 7.5% increase, in large part, is similar to the fare proposal from 2020 that was deferred due to the pandemic,” a SEPTA spokesperson said.

At a glance

How much are SEPTA fares increasing?

SEPTA Metro fare increases

SEPTA Metro (subways, busses, and trolleys) fares now cost 50 cents more for riders who use SEPTA Key, PATCO fares, and contactless payment methods. Now those riders must pay what cash and quick-trip riders have been paying: $2.50.

SEPTA Regional Rail fare increases

SEPTA Regional Rail fare now costs 25 cents to $2 more depending on how you pay for fares and how far away your station is from Philadelphia.

Why did fares increase?

SEPTA’s financial struggles are significant, marked by a nine-figure budget deficit, the end of federal pandemic aid, and a lack of a long-term funding solution from state lawmakers and Gov. Shapiro.

While the Democrat-controlled state House has passed three transit funding bills, all are stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Despite the temporary funding from Shapiro’s administration, SEPTA warns that it may need to make cuts to service and implement further fare hikes without permanent funding from Harrisburg.

“We will have to revisit a similar [fare increase] proposal if there is not a funding solution in place for the start of FY 2026, which for us starts July 1, 2025,” a SEPTA spokesperson said. “This would be paired with service cuts of approximately 20% to fill the structural budget deficit of $240 million.”