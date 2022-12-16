All travelers are now welcome to use SEPTA Key Tix to buy fares for bus, subway, and trolley rides with just a few taps on their smartphones, as the transit agency this week expanded the beta test of its new mobile ticketing platform.

The feature, within the SEPTA app, allows users to download a QR-code ticket that can be read at fare boxes and turnstiles. Families and friends traveling together can pay for up to five riders at once by scanning a single barcode.

“We’re moving it forward since testing has been going pretty well,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. “We also thought it was a good idea to get it out before the holidays.”

It’s a busy travel period that provides a good opportunity to further test the platform, and SEPTA officials think many travelers will find the “multitap” feature useful during the season.

About 1,200 volunteers have been using mobile ticketing in a closed test that began in the spring, allowing SEPTA’s developers to make adjustments. Some testers reported frustration, calling the platform cumbersome to use because existing balances on Key Card “travel wallets” couldn’t be used to buy mobile tickets.

Others said they had hoped to have the ability to use Apple Pay or Google Pay, or to pay by tapping a credit or debit card right at the fare box or turnstile. Other large metropolitan transit systems already offer those options.

SEPTA officials say they plan to begin testing those functions in 2023. Also coming next year: mobile payments on Regional Rail. SEPTA is still working to install smartphone readers along those routes.

SEPTA’s experience with Key Card has been plagued by delays and gone well over budget. Recent amendments to contracts with the developer, Conduent Inc., and an engineering firm that manages the program pushed the cost to at least $263 million — more than double the budgeted amount.

Here’s how you can use your phone to pay for SEPTA fares:

Download the android or Apple version of the SEPTA app.

Sign into your Key Card account, or set one up if you don’t have one. Detailed instructions and frequently asked questions can be found here.

Congratulations! You’re a beta tester and can now use your phone to pay for rides on SEPTA.