Fox Chase riders will take shuttle buses while SEPTA crews install new tracks

Disruptions are scheduled to begin Monday on Regional Rail’s Fox Chase Line, with shuttle buses replacing midday trains for several weeks as crews install new track, SEPTA said.

The work is expected to last through April 3.

Advertisement

On weekdays from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., buses will serve Fox Chase, Ryers, Cheltenham, Lawndale, and Olney stations. Trains will run to and from Center City between Wayne Junction Station and 30th Street Station.

Passengers headed inbound should plan on an additional 30 to 35 minutes of travel time.

An outbound trip toward Fox Chase Station will take an extra 35 to 40 minutes during the midday hours, SEPTA advises. The connecting shuttle bus is scheduled to depart Wayne Junction Station five minutes after a train arrives.

This special Fox Chase Line schedule has specific bus and train times.

Meanwhile, SEPTA said Wednesday that it would extend the closure of the trolley tunnel, which has been shut since November for repairs to the connection between trolleys and the catenary wires overhead, which have taken longer than expected.

SEPTA says it hoped to finish the work this week and will announce a reopening date after test runs of trolleys show the tunnel is safe to use. Meanwhile special T buses will continue to run between 40th Street/Market and 15th Street/City Hall.