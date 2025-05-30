2025’s hottest beach item? Maybe these SEPTA swim trunks

You might see something that seems slightly offtrack at the beach this summer — a full SEPTA map rambling across a pair of swim trunks.

The new SEPTA men’s beach shorts, with 30th Street located at the nether nexus, are already on track to move quickly in the transportation agency’s online merch store. There’s also women’s two-piece and one-piece swimsuits.

But you might want to order soon. They are selling out. An order placed Friday for a medium or large won’t be delivered until after the next shipment arrives somewhere around June 30.

Or, you could place an order for pickup within two to four days at the SEPTA Transit Store at 1234 Market St., if any are still left.

Kelly Greene, a SEPTA spokesperson, said this is the first year SEPTA has sold swimsuits. The men’s trunks went on sale at the beginning of May.

The women’s swimsuit went on sale Thursday, Greene said, “And it is already in high demand.”

So far, more than 100 pairs of men’s and women’s swimsuits have been sold.

Greene said items are selling out before new orders arrive. As a result, SEPTA is taking “preorders” for the next shipment.

If any are in stock at the SEPTA store, Greene said they can be ordered online and picked up on site, usually within two to three business days.

» READ MORE: The SEPTA store has treasures for train, trolley, and bus geeks

The enthusiastic descriptions for the items read:

“Get ready for a one-of-a-kind beach experience with our RRD Map Beach Shorts! These men’s shorts feature the authentic SEPTA Rail map design, making them both stylish and functional. Don’t just wear a map; be a map!” “Dive into Philly fun with this sassy two-piece swimsuit! Perfect for catching rays at the beach, making waves at the pool, or showing off your SEPTA spirit under the summer sun. This playful swimwear lets you represent your city pride while staying cool and stylish — because nobody rocks a poolside look quite like a Philadelphian!"

SEPTA’s merch store has been up and running for years and offers dozens of other items, such as bags, belts, jewelry, books, mugs, toys, and wooden trains.

Socks remain among the store’s most recent popular items. Last year, one of SEPTA’s most popular pieces of merchandise was a T-shirt featuring an illustration of the Silverliner IV with the words “I’m not old, I’m classic.”

SEPTA first opened a brick-and-mortar store at its headquarters at 13th and Market Streets in 1997, but it mostly catered to workers looking to buy small items. Yet transit and rail enthusiasts, SEPTA customers, tourists, and agency employees kept requesting more — memorabilia, collectibles, trinkets — and the Transit Store’s offerings expanded accordingly.

In 2022, it began selling some of its more popular items online.

As of Friday, Greene said, other popular items include The Rail Map Collection that features a duvet set with the SEPTA map, a shower curtain, tumblers, and a T-shirt.