SEPTA says more Regional Rail train cancellations are scheduled for Tuesday

Commuters already frustrated by Regional Rail train cancellations on Monday will face the same on Tuesday as SEPTA pushes to complete safety inspections of rail cars ordered by the federal government.

The same 22 trips on the Airport, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill West Lines will be canceled Tuesday, the transit agency said Monday evening. Five additional cancellations occurred Monday morning mainly due to last-minute equipment problems, an agency spokesperson said.

“SEPTA is cancelling these trips ahead of time to try to avoid last-minute disruptions and provide a more reliable schedule for riders,” the agency said in a statement Monday evening.

More information about the canceled trains can be found at septa.org/safety/fra-emergency-order/.

The agency is trying to finish inspections of all 223 of its Silverliner IV train cars — ordered to do so by the Federal Railroad Administration after five were involved in fires this year.

As of early Monday, 193 Silverliner IV rail cars had been inspected, and 70 had been returned to service. Most of the cars needed to stay in the shop for repairs, leading to shortages.