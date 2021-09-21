SEPTA wants to make Regional Rail more affordable for Philadelphians by lowering fares and allowing bus and subway transfers for people who use the commuter service to travel within the city, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The move recognizes changing rider needs, including a decline in traditional suburb-to-Center City commuting patterns that accelerated during last year’s coronavirus shutdowns and is expected to continue at some level after the pandemic recedes.

“Nothing is off limits,” SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards said in a statement. “We are rethinking frequency, route lengths, fares, connections to buses and rail transit and more.”

Transit advocates have long criticized the agency for making it hard to use the commuter rail system for local travel within the city, where SEPTA’s most loyal customers live.

Regional Rail’s underused capacity became obvious in the pandemic when many suburban professionals were able to work from home while front-line workers living in the city still had to commute.

The one-way cash fare for using Regional Rail within much of the city is currently $6, compared to $2.50 for buses, trolleys and surface-subway rail lines. Riders who use the SEPTA Key Card travel wallet are charged $4 one way on Regional Rail1.

SEPTA has launched a web-based survey to gather riders’ opinions on Regional Rail. Officials have scheduled a virtual public meeting on the topic for Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The planning effort comes at the same time SEPTA is in the midst of planning or studying other changes, including a comprehensive redesign of its bus network, an update of wayfinding signage to make city rail transit easier to use, a proposed $1.8 billion modernization of the trolley network and a $2 billion extension of rail service to King of Prussia in Montgomery County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.