SEPTA is tweaking Regional Rail timetables on all lines and expanding some service in anticipation of increased demand heading into fall and in hopes of enticing former and new customers to use the commuter trains, officials said.

Regional Rail ridership has been slower to rebound than on other SEPTA services since the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, with lockdowns and big reductions in travel between the Philadelphia suburbs and Center City as many offices switched to remote work.

The new schedule goes into effect Sunday.

Biggest change: the extension of Regional Rail service to the new Wawa Station in Middletown Township, Delaware County, on what is now called the Media/Wawa Line (formerly Media/Elwyn) to reflect the new terminus.

SEPTA will run early morning inbound trains from Wawa Station and late-night outbound trains to the new stop, some as express trains, SEPTA spokesperson Kelly Greene said.

Construction to restore 3½ miles of rail west of Elwyn into part of Chester Heights and Middletown Township began in 2018. The project cost about $197 million. SEPTA says it’s the biggest extension of Regional Rail service since the Airport Line opened in 1985.

» READ MORE: Introducing Wawa Station: New SEPTA stop will extend a Regional Rail line

Regional Rail trains will run about 77% as frequently as they did before the pandemic, Greene said.

Regional Rail carried a daily average of 55,791 passengers in June, according to Key fare card data. That was the best month since the start of the pandemic, but it was still only 49% of the average ridership in June 2019, the data show. (In July, the average was 45%, SEPTA said.) Bus and city transit ridership have recovered much faster.

Other Regional service changes taking effect Sunday include: Restoration of early morning Airport Line service on Saturdays and Sundays; earlier trips into Center City on the Trenton, Lansdale/Doylestown and West Trenton Lines; and better coordination of trains in Center City to increase early morning access to Penn Medicine Station.

“It’s definitely been a gradual return of riders” on Regional Rail, Greene said. “We’re offering more high-frequency service and we’ve got plenty of capacity, and that should help grow ridership.”

Comcast recently announced it would require employees to work in the office for three days a week beginning Sept. 12, including the 8,000 in the headquarters towers in Center City.

» READ MORE: Comcast workers told to come back to office in-person 3 days a week

As another incentive, Greene said, SEPTA will extend free parking in all Regional Rail lots to the end of the year. That includes the new 600-vehicle parking garage at Wawa Station that is set to open.

SEPTA is encouraging customers to check the new schedules; all Regional Rail lines will have some changes, including earlier or later departure times and renumbered trains. Users of SEPTA’s official app will be able to download the new timetables Sunday. They will be posted on septa.org and in stations.