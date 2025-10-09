Expect delays on SEPTA Regional Rail as trains resume service after power issues

SEPTA Regional Rail trains were resuming service late Thursday afternoon after the system was hit with a power problem, an agency spokesperson said.

The Trenton Line, however, has been suspended because an Amtrak train fatally hit a person near the Holmesburg Station, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., SEPTA announced on social media that service on some Regional Rail lines had resumed, but significant delays were expected for riders.

“We are dealing with a PECO power problem that is causing significant delays. It’s pretty fluid right now, we are getting some lines back gradually,” Busch said in an email.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Amtrak announced that service between Philadelphia and Trenton would be delayed up to an hour due to an emergency and rail congestion.

No other information was immediately available about the fatal strike involving the Amtrak train.

Busch said there were no canceled trips as a result of railcar shortages, which caused major delays for commuters earlier in the week.

SEPTA canceled numerous Regional Rail trips because the agency needed to perform emergency inspections.

Last week, the National Transportation Safety Board ordered SEPTA to inspect 225 aging Silverliner IV Regional Rail cars after they were involved in five train fires this year.