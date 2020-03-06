Between daylight saving time and changes to SEPTA Regional Rail schedules, commuters will need to pay close attention before heading out the door next week.
SEPTA’s spring 2020 Regional Rail schedules take effect Sunday, impacting some weekday departure times on a majority of lines in an effort to “improve service reliability and on-time performance,” according to the transportation authority. Train adjustments could range from a few to 19 or 30 minutes in select cases. Airport, Cywyd, Fox Chase, and Warminster Lines won’t see changes.
The schedules can be found below, at stations, and available to download on SEPTA’s app:
Further details can be found on SEPTA’s website.
It’s not the only adjustment Regional Rail riders are getting used to. The tap/swipe to exit feature has expanded to 30th Street, Jefferson, Suburban, Penn Medicine, and Temple University stations as SEPTA rolls out its Key card, or modernized way to pay, onto Regional Rail.
The authority began to expand the feature in January, as it prepared to ready commuters for a “TAP.RIDE.TAP.” method — opening trips by tapping validating towers where they board or by conductors, and closing trips by tapping out at their destination.
New schedules for the area’s bus, trolley, and subway riders started last month. A big shift also came for the Market-Frankford Line, as SEPTA eliminated A/B skip-stop service and boosted frequency later into the evening.