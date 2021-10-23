As its contract nears expiration, SEPTA’s largest labor union is expected to hold a strike authorization meeting Sunday morning that has riders concerned over the possibility of halted service.

Members of Transport Workers Union Local 234 have been called to the Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall in South Philadelphia at 11 a.m. to vote on whether leadership should move ahead with a strike if negotiations with SEPTA deteriorate in the coming days. The union, made up of about 5,000 members including bus drivers, cashiers, mechanics, and others, has been in negotiations with SEPTA over a new contract since the summer. The current contract expires at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 1.

“We’ll get direction from our members on Sunday and proceed from there,” said TWU Local 234 President Willie Brown in a statement issued Saturday. “Our members are essential workers who have risked their lives and put their own families at risk during this pandemic. We’ve asked SEPTA to address issues related to health and safety and modest economic improvements, but SEPTA has slow-walked the contract talks. We don’t want to go on strike, but we will if it proves necessary.”

Last week, Brown called for members to ready for a strike vote Sunday in a prerecorded video message.

Authorization of a strike Sunday wouldn’t mean that service on buses, trolleys, the subway and elevated train lines operating in Philadelphia would be immediately impacted. Approval would simply give TWU Local 234 leverage as it continues talks this week. If it were to happen, a strike could begin early in the morning of Nov. 1 — one day before the 2021 Pennsylvania general election. It would not affect Regional Rail, the commuter trains from the suburbs to Center City.

The main bargaining issues include increased wages, “pandemic payment,” and paid parental leave.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said discussions this past week have been “productive.”

“Our goal is to get a contract in place as quickly as possible without a service disruption,” he said Saturday.

Stephan Montgomery, 68, who commutes regularly from Cobbs Creek to work in Center City, is concerned. The looming contract expiration brings back memories of SEPTA’s most recent strike in 2016, when workers held a six-day walkout over retirement benefits that “put a cramper on [his] moving around.”

He doesn’t have a car, and a strike would force him to pay high rideshare costs to get to his job selling Medicare.

“It’s really got a burden on my mind,” he said, while adding that he does support increased pay for SEPTA workers. TWU members “deserve” higher wages, he said, because “they were frontline workers throughout all this mess,” he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEPTA is offering a choice between a short-term contract of two years, with a small wage increase and a pandemic payment for union members, and a longer-term contract that does not guarantee wage increases but makes them contingent on how well the transit system recovers. TWU called the latter offer “an insult to the members of Local 234″ in a recent newsletter.

The union wants a four-year contract with wage increases and a “pandemic payment” to compensate frontline workers for the risks they have taken amid COVID-19. Union leaders also are demanding paid parental leave and object to contract changes SEPTA wants that would curtail seniority rights. They also want more police patrols of the system, given high-profile crimes, and abuse and assaults against members, some from passengers frustrated at federal mask requirements on transit.

“They’re going to strike,“ predicted Jean Black, 83, of Southwest Philly, while waiting for a bus at the 69th Street Transportation Center Saturday, adding TWU is “asking for too much now.”

Black, who said she personally wouldn’t be inconvenienced by a SEPTA strike because she doesn’t “have anywhere to go, no particular time to get there,” is concerned about the rest of the public, including students.

“It’s just a messy season. They picked a messy season to come to a disagreement,” Black said.

Though a strike is not inevitable, the School District of Philadelphia has begun to prepare plans in the event of disrupted service. Superintendent William Hite braced parents and staff for the possibility of shifting back to virtual learning in the event of a strike in a recent letter. Students are currently meeting in-person.

While ridership is down from prepandemic levels, SEPTA service is nothing short of essential for many of the passengers the system currently has. Commuting has already been difficult with unreliable bus schedules during COVID-19, said one rider, and a strike, of course, would make matters much worse.

Judy Mclean, 60, of West Philadelphia, is hoping there is no strike. It would be a major inconvenience for her — she uses SEPTA to go out, as she did Saturday to shop for warm clothes for her husband as temperatures start feeling more like fall.

“The public needs SEPTA,” she said.

Staff writer Tom Fitzgerald contributed to this article.