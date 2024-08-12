SEPTA ticketing is down throughout their entire system but you’ll still be able to ride

Planning on getting a SEPTA ticket or a new Keycard? Not today.

SEPTA is experiencing an outage of its ticketing system and it’s not known when it will be resolved. But, don’t worry, riders without tickets can commute for free until the problem is fixed.

Around 5 a.m., an outage affected Septa’s ticketing system impacting the purchase of new fares, according to a SEPTA spokesperson. It’s unclear what is causing the issue, but SEPTA is working with Conduent, the vendor for the Key system, to sort it out.

Riders with funds in their SEPTA Key or with previously purchased tickets, aren’t affected and can tap in and out of the bus, subway, trolleys, and regional rail as normal.

The problem is for those without tickets already. Trying to get a Key Card, single trip ticket, or add funds at a kiosk, online, or in person won’t work until the issue is resolved. But you won’t get stuck at the station.

Folks in need of new fares can head to the closest cashier, bus operator, or conductor. They will allow riders through while the issue is being worked on, the spokesperson said.