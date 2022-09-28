Service on SEPTA’s Trenton Regional Rail line is suspended following a train derailment at Trenton Transit Center on Wednesday morning.

Amtrak train service at the station has also been temporarily stopped, Amtrak announced in Twitter.

The derailment occurred shortly after 11 a.m. as a train left the Trenton Transit Center station inbound toward Center City, a SEPTA spokesperson said. The train was traveling at a low speed at the time of the incident, and about 25 people were onboard.

No one was injured.

SEPTA noted the issue on its Twitter account, and pointed riders to alternative service options.