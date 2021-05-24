SEPTA held an online-only hearing on its proposed new operating budget Monday evening, but the Philly Transit Riders Union organized a rally so people could have their say in person and out loud, without having to worry about wireless connections or conferencing software. They spoke of crowded buses often passing them by during the pandemic, and called for more service at peak times. Philly TRU said it would submit attendees’ comments to the hearing examiner to get them on the record.