SEPTA officially names a new police chief amid concerns of transit system crime

SEPTA’s board appointed acting Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson to do the job permanently Friday, the transit agency reported.

Lawson replaces Thomas Nestel, who retired abruptly last year after about a decade as chief. Lawson has been acting chief of the department of about 210 sworn officers since July.

“Chuck’s three decades of dedication to the Authority makes him the ideal candidate to address the challenges we face on our system every day,” said Leslie Richards, SEPTA general manager and CEO. “Under his leadership, we will continue to enhance our safety and security efforts, ensuring the best environment for our employees and riders.”

Lawson, a 29-year veteran of the transit police force, began as a patrol officer and rose to the rank of inspector before being named acting chief.

Nestel exited the job amid concerns over a spike in crime during the pandemic. Robberies and aggravated assaults on the transit system increased more than 80% from 2019 to 2021 despite ridership on SEPTA’s vehicles plummeting. Meanwhile, Nestel had a rocky relationship with the department’s rank and file.

In March 2021, SEPTA’s police officers returned a nearly unanimous vote of no confidence in Nestel, arguing the chief’s patrol deployments were inadequate and that his policies made it harder to arrest suspects. Lawson has already earned the respect of officers over his long history with the department, said Omari Bervine, a transit police officer and president of the union, FOTP Lodge 109.

“That’s definitely something the guys don’t take for granted,” Bervine said. “He understands transit policing, which is always a plus.”