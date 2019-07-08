Starting Monday, SEPTA riders will be able to load as little as $1 to their SEPTA Key Travel Wallets at kiosks found at all Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines stops.
The transit agency launched a pilot program that reduced the minimum load amount from $5 to $1 in May, and the rollout has since expanded. The last remaining stations are set to transition Monday, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.
The lowered minimum came as a response to customer feedback and complaints, he said, and will allow riders more flexibility moving forward. The amount can be paid with cash, debit, or credit cards.
“The $5 minimum load is burdensome for somebody who is maybe paying trip to trip as they go,” Busch said.
The option has now made its way to nearly all stations, with the remaining handful expected to see the $1 option available Monday, Busch said, including:
- Eighth and Ridge.
- 16th Street entrance for 15th Street Station.
- 34th Street.
- Berks.
- Chinatown.
- Fairmount.
- Hunting Park.
- Huntingdon.
- Logan.
- Lombard-South.
- Somerset.
- Tioga.
- Wyoming.
- York/Dauphin.
That’s not the only recent change to SEPTA’s Travel Wallet feature.
About 40,000 fare cards are set to expire by the end of the month, but don’t expect a new one in the mail. Riders with a July 31 expiration date will need to buy a new key card and transfer funds and unused one-day passes. That transfer can be completed at nine locations or via phone, at 855-567-3782. Old cards must be registered online first.