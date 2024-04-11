Skip to content
Transportation
Link copied to clipboard

SEPTA service delayed on West Trenton line after a train struck and killed a man

The fatality occurred between the Somerton and Trevose stations Thursday morning.

File photo of a SEPTA regional rail train. A train heading to Center City on the West Trenton line struck and killed a person who was in the tracks between the Somerton and Trevose stations on Thursday, April 11, 2024.
File photo of a SEPTA regional rail train. A train heading to Center City on the West Trenton line struck and killed a person who was in the tracks between the Somerton and Trevose stations on Thursday, April 11, 2024.Read moreAlejandro A. Alvarez / Staff Photographer
    by Beatrice Forman
    Updated 
    Published 

SEPTA Regional Rail service on the West Trenton line is delayed in both directions after a train struck and killed a man in the tracks, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch confirmed.

The fatality occurred between the Somerton and Trevose stations on a train to Center City around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, Busch said. The man’s identity is not known.

Busch said there were 80 passengers on board at the time of the incident. They’re being bused into Center City for the remainder of their commute.

Commuters can expect delays of “up to 30 minutes” on the West Trenton Line, the transit authority posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This is a developing story and will be updated.