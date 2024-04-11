SEPTA service delayed on West Trenton line after a train struck and killed a man

SEPTA Regional Rail service on the West Trenton line is delayed in both directions after a train struck and killed a man in the tracks, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch confirmed.

The fatality occurred between the Somerton and Trevose stations on a train to Center City around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, Busch said. The man’s identity is not known.

Busch said there were 80 passengers on board at the time of the incident. They’re being bused into Center City for the remainder of their commute.

Commuters can expect delays of “up to 30 minutes” on the West Trenton Line, the transit authority posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This is a developing story and will be updated.