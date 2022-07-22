These days, hardly anybody builds them like New Jersey did in 1979, when it broke ground in the Meadowlands swamp for a sports arena that would be surrounded by acres of parking. It housed the NBA’s Nets and the Devils of the NHL until both fled to dense urban centers with transit options.

The Devils play two blocks from Newark Penn Station, and the Prudential Center arena is connected to light rail. The now Brooklyn Nets play in the Barclays Center, served by 10 New York subway lines and the Long Island Railroad. In fact, the traffic engineer who helped design the center, which opened in 2012, slashed 51% of planned parking spaces, saying he wanted to “scare drivers away.”

For about 25 years, developers of sports arenas and city planners have increasingly prioritized easy access to mass transit — along with the usual amenities to keep fans around longer and spending more.

Transit clearly was on the minds of the investors who have floated the idea of building a new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers over Jefferson Station, a SEPTA hub in Center City served by 12 Regional Rail lines, the Market-Frankford Line and a number of bus routes. It’s also within walking distance of the PATCO trains from South Jersey.

“What could be better than sports and transit? Now it can be in one place,” SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards told the Inquirer.

She noted that a fan can travel from almost anywhere to see the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, which sits on top of multiple transit and inter-city rail options.

“It’s nice to grab a bite in the city and meet up with friends afterwards,” Richards said. If an arena were built above Jefferson Station, Sixers fans could do the same.

Here are examples of other urban sports arenas connected to public transportation.

BOSTON: TD Garden

Transit: MBTA’s North Station underneath. Four commuter rail lines; two subway lines; Amtrak’s Maine route.

Tenants: Boston Celtics, NBA; Boston Bruins, NHL

Opened: 1995

BROOKLYN, N.Y.: Barclays Center

Transit: Nine subway lines, Long Island RR.

Tenants: Brooklyn Nets, NBA ; New York Liberty, WNBA

Opened: 2012

DALLAS: American Airlines Arena

Transit: Victory Station — TRE commuter rail. Two light-rail lines

Tenants: Dallas Mavericks, NBA; Dallas Stars, NHL

Opened: 2001

DENVER: Ball Arena, a.k.a. “The Can”

Transit: Three light-rail lines

Tenants: Denver Nuggets, NBA. Colorado Avalanche, NHL

Opened: 1999

ELMONT, N.Y.: UBS arena

Transit: Long Island Railroad, which also has stops in nearby Queens

Tenant: New York Islanders, NHL

Opened: 2021

MANHATTAN: Madison Square Garden

Transit: Penn Station directly under arena with Amtrak, LIRR and NJ Transit trains; six subway lines at 34th St.-Penn Station, also below.

Tenants: New York Knicks, NBA; NHL’s New York Rangers

Opened: 1968 at current location. (Three former MSGs at other locations, beginning in 1879)

ST. LOUIS: Enterprise Arena

Transit: Metrolink subway/light rail

Tenant: St. Louis Blues, NHL

Opened: 1994

SALT LAKE CITY: Vivint Safe Home Arena

Transit: Two TRAX light rail lines

Opened: 1991

Tenant: Utah Jazz, NBA

SAN FRANCISCO: Chase Center

Transit: One Muni Metro light rail line. Fans can transfer from BART regional transit system.

Tenant: Golden State Warriors, NBA

WASHINGTON: Capital One Arena