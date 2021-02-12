Spring Garden Street bristles with hazards to bicyclists and pedestrians and needs safety improvements to protect them, community residents concluded during an extended comment period meant to guide design of a long-awaited overhaul of the corridor, city transportation officials said Friday.
A supermajority of respondents — 1,500, or about 71% — mentioned bicycle and pedestrian safety as their top concerns. Crossing signal countdown times for pedestrians are too short for the distances involved, they said. In addition, bicyclists reported vulnerability to speeding vehicles and those making right turns, as well double-parking and opened car doors.
Participants were overwhelmingly in favor of installing curbside bicycle lanes protected from traffic by a buffer of parked vehicles. For pedestrians, the public suggested longer signal intervals, mid-block crossings and wider medians. The project would run all along Spring Garden from Columbus Boulevard to the Art Museum.
“We feel comfortable we have good, feasible options” from the public to work with in the next step of the project, engineering and design, said Deputy Managing Director Mike Carroll, who oversees transportation and infrastructure.
It’s difficult to say how long it may take to finish the improvement project, he said, adding that much depends on getting funding for later stages of development.
There was also strong support for connecting the corridor to other neighborhoods so residents can access both rivers.
City officials received more than 2,100 comments from the public and the project’s social media posts were viewed over 41,000 times — indicators of a higher level of engagement then usual in the planning process. They believe that the pandemic-driven need to use digital platforms for much of the outreach helped boost participation.
“People have become so comfortable doing so many things in life online,” Carroll said. “It made it convenient for people to dip in and out of the process as opposed to having to get to a community event at a certain time.”
The project team used an online survey, an interactive mapping tool that enabled people to pinpoint problems, a virtual open house and question-and-answer session, as well as virtual meetings with community leaders. It also used paper questionnaires and sent thousands of mailers soliciting comments. Materials were translated into Spanish and Simplified Chinese, and the city hired interpreters for further conversations.
