Philly seniors can soon get free Uber rides amid SEPTA cuts

Philadelphia seniors can soon get free Uber rides amid massive cuts to the city’s public transit system.

The rideshare company plans to foot the bill for these trips through a new Uber Senior Rides Program. Spokesperson Freddi Goldstein said the initiative is intended to “fill in transit gaps” created by SEPTA service reductions, the first round of which took effect Sunday.

Uber has committed tens of thousands of dollars to the program, which will run until funding runs out or demand necessitates it be scaled up, Goldstein said.

State Rep. Morgan Cephas, who represents parts of West Philadelphia and leads the city’s all-Democratic House delegation, said Uber approached her team about the pilot program, which she hopes will launch in the coming days.

“It’s extremely timely,” Cephas said Wednesday in an interview. “Imagine our seniors having to walk long distances now to access medical appointments or get to the grocery store.”

Once the program goes live, any Philadelphia resident aged 60 and older can get an access code for free rides by contacting one of two local nonprofits, ACHIEVEability or the Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC), Cephas said. For seniors who aren’t tech savvy, she said, folks at these organizations will be able to coordinate rides and teach seniors how to use the Uber app.

The trips can be for any purpose and distance.

“The organizations are free to use the rides for older Philadelphians as they see fit,” Goldstein said.

Philly seniors can hail a ride to church, to take a grandchild to school, or to access a food pantry, Cephas said. She added: “We’ve got to get the seniors to that Eagles game next week.”

Cephas said she hopes the program will run through at least September. It could be extended through the end of the year if demand is strong, she said, and she has a feelingit will be in a city with more than 300,000 residents aged 60 and older.

SEPTA has estimated it had 700,000 total daily riders before the cuts. That included some in Cephas’ district who relied on the now-eliminated 31 bus to get from West Philly to Center City.

While some Philadelphians had trouble getting Ubers from Citizens Bank Park earlier the summer, and local drivers have complained of low pay, Goldstein said the company is confident that they have enough drivers to meet seniors’ demand.

“Drivers on our platform are independent contractors, and can drive however frequently or infrequently they want, and choose to accept or reject trip requests at will,” Goldstein said.

“Having said that, we have tens of thousands of drivers who find work on our platform monthly in the Philadelphia area,” the Uber spokesperson added, “and we feel confident that we can help senior citizens impacted by the SEPTA service reductions get where they need to go.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.