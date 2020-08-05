SEPTA announced late Tuesday that all Regional Rail line service had been suspended because of an unsecured barge on the flooded Schuylkill. The city’s Office of Emergency Management also announced that the Vine Street Expressway had been closed.
“The barge is currently located near the Vine Street Expressway bridge, which is upstream from a SEPTA rail bridge at 30th Street. Out of an abundance of caution, SEPTA is suspending Regional Rail service until the barge is secured or passes the rail bridge,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.
“The service suspension will likely continue through the end of tonight’s service schedule. SEPTA has bridge inspectors and other personnel at the scene to work on reopening the bridge once the situation with the barge is resolved,” Busch said in a statement.
A person on Twitter posted a video showing a barge appearing to make contact with the bridge because of the high water.