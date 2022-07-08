Washington Avenue will be repaved in August but only sections east of Broad Street will be put on a lane-slimming road diet with features designed to calm traffic, city transportation officials said Friday, writing a coda to a nine-year struggle over making the thoroughfare safer.

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson did not introduce implementing legislation for the road diet, reflecting the concerns of residents and business owners in his district west of Broad Street who wanted no traffic changes.

As a result, Washington Avenue will get new pavement and remain five lanes wide from Grays Ferry Avenue to 16th Street.

Only “time will tell” whether the western portion of the avenue becomes less safe, and the city will respond to speeding and other dangerous driving, said Mike Carroll, the city’s deputy managing director for transportation.

“It’s going to be in some ways less of an inviting pedestrian environment, I think that’s clear,” Carroll said in a virtual press briefings. “People aren’t going to have the same level of comfort.”

Repaving the busiest 2.1-mile corridor of Washington Avenue from Fourth Street to Grays Ferry Avenue will begin late this month and be finished in August, Carroll said.

Johnson had hoped some safety improvements could be installed while keeping the roadway in his district at five lanes, but Carroll said that wasn’t feasible because those features are designed to work in concert with fewer travel lanes.

The “time frame is the issue,” Carroll said. “We have a paving project that’s been waiting in the wings for a long time.” It’s more efficient and cheaper to make road design changes while it’s repaved, he said. Traffic calming design could be implemented on the west end of the avenue later, but it’s not clear when.

Carroll said the city eventually wants to install red-light enforcement cameras along the entire avenue, including on the side west of Broad Street.

From Fourth to 11th Streets, the number of traffic lanes will vary from four to three, a parking-protected bike lane will be built, and speed humps and slots installed. The plan also calls for bus-boarding islands and turning wedges to keep cars from cutting corners.

The mixed-lane plan itself is a compromise, which came after a backlash against the city’s original plan, announced in September 2020, to narrow the entire stretch of Washington Avenue from five vehicle travel lanes to three — a design meant to cut vehicle crashes, make walking safer, and protect cyclists by placing bike lanes between parked cars and curbs.

City officials abandoned that plan Feb. 6. They had reopened the public-engagement process last year because they said the earlier round in 2020 did not adequately represent the concerns of people of color in the Grays Ferry and Point Breeze neighborhoods, as well as business owners along the avenue.