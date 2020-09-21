The layout was one of three redesign proposals the city sought feedback on ahead of next year’s repaving and improvement project between Fourth Street and Grays Ferry Avenue. Of those presented during the outreach efforts earlier this year, the three-lane choice was “kind of the biggest change from what’s there today,” Lily Reynolds, the city’s deputy director of Complete Streets, previously told The Inquirer. Philadelphia’s Complete Streets policy, introduced in 2009 and overseen by oTIS, ensures street projects are safely accommodating all modes of transportation.