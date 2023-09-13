Philly breakdancer stays true to himself and his craft

The Red Bull BC One Cypher is the Olympics of breakdancing. Sixteen dancers from around the country compete for a chance to represent the US in the world finals.

One of these breakdancers is Luis Carrera. Originally from Lima, Peru, Luis found breakdancing through the D1 Cultural Association, a “nonprofit organization seeking to create young leaders and promote positive social change through the arts.”

From the first time he saw a couple guys spinning on their heads, he knew this is what he wanted to do. Breakdancing, which started as an element of hip-hop, is evolving and becoming more inclusive. Carrera, who is openly gay, represents this evolution.

He recently sat on a panel at the Redbull BC One event in Philadelphia to talk about his journey in breakdancing, and life.

“Take time to figure out who you are, then live your life,” he told a room of young aspiring dancers.

Although he did not win the cypher, his presence at the competition and his story are an inspiration to a new generation of breakdancers.