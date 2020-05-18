Tropical Storm Arthur, the first of what is expected to be a busy season, appears destined for an unspectacular career, but it could have indirect effects on the Jersey Shore this week.
Although Arthur is forecast to arc off the coast after it approaches the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the National Weather Service says that gale-force gusts, 39 mph or better, are possible Monday evening into Tuesday evening at the Shore. A small-craft advisory is in effect.
Meanwhile, minor to possibly moderate coastal flooding is possible Tuesday night, the weather service said, adding that it might have to activate its spotter network.
Any coastal flooding would have to do with the new moon and the overall set-up in the atmosphere, said Mike Silva, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Mount Holly office.
High pressure, or heavier air, to the north will generate onshore winds from the east; winds circulate clockwise around high centers, and counterclockwise around centers of storms, such as Arthur.
The high is expected to force Arthur farther off the coast, and the official National Hurricane Center forecast for Monday has it coming close to the Outer Banks, where a tropical-storm warning is in effect for the just-reopened beaches.
On Sunday night its peak winds were 45 mph, or 6 mph above the minimum threshold for a named storm, as it was spinning about 200 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras.
But by the time it reaches maturity sometime early Tuesday, when its winds are expected to hit 60 mph, it will be looping out to sea, the hurricane center said.
Backlash winds could affect the Jersey coast, and the onshore winds from the high and the astronomical high tidal cycle could set off flooding Tuesday night.
The weather service said flooding was possible as early as Monday night along the Delaware Bay shores.
Regardless, the flirtation with summer evidently is over for now as temperatures will be below normal at least until Friday.
And it appears that Arthur will not bear any significant rains for the region.
So far this month only 0.7 inches of rain has fallen in Philadelphia; that total should close to 2 inches by now.