NOAA sees another active hurricane season and says Trump cuts won’t hurt forecasting

In line with earlier outlooks, NOAA officials say they expect another active Atlantic hurricane season — and insisted that the cuts by President Donald Trump‘s administration will not affect the quality of forecasting.

“Everything is in place for an above-average season,” Ken Graham, head of the National Weather Service, said at a briefing Thursday in Jefferson Parish, La., near where devastating Hurricane Katrina made landfall 20 years ago.

The agency called for the formation of 13 to 19 named tropical storms, those with winds of 39 mph or higher, with six to 10 of those becoming hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or greater, and three to five of those “major” hurricanes, with peak winds of at least 111 mph.

The long-term averages are 14 for named storms; seven for hurricanes; and three for major hurricanes.

NOAA does not venture guesses on how many storms would would make landfall on the United States or elsewhere.

Responding to reporters’ questions at the briefing, Graham and Laura Grimm, the acting head of NOAA, were insistent that NOAA cuts wouldn’t compromise the quality of hurricane forecasting.

Grimm said the hurricane center was “fully staffed,” and Graham said that recent computer model and observation upgrades would improve the forecasts.

The NOAA forecast tracked closely with those issued earlier by AccuWeather Inc., the Weather Channel, WeatherBell Analytics, and the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Department.

Warm Atlantic temperatures favor tropical storms

Yet again, a major player will be unusually warm sea-surface temperatures in the hurricane-formation regions of the Atlantic, NOAA forecasters said.

In addition to climate change, the oceanic warmth evidently is tied to oceanic circulation, and cleaner air, Hiroyuki Murakami, scientist at NOAA’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, said this week.

He estimated that about 10% of the warming in the North Atlantic has resulted from the absence of polluting aerosols, allowing more of the sun’s radiation to warm the sea.

That said, the warmth in the Atlantic isn’t quite as robust as it was last year, said Philip Klotzbach, chief forecaster at Colorado State.

The weather.com outlook observed that waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, which are part of the Atlantic Basin, are warmer than average “but cooler than they were this time last year.”

Graham said that climate change does not appear to be affecting hurricane numbers but that it is enhancing tropical-storm rainfall amounts.

How reliable are hurricane seasonal outlooks?

The outlooks have shown skill in terms of predicting hurricane and tropical-storm numbers. However, predicting landfalls and impacts remain very much works in progress.

Last season was an active and destructive one, with powerful Hurricane Helene blamed for more than 200 deaths in the United States, primarily from inland flooding in the Southeast.

All the outlooks foresaw a hyperactive season, citing the potential La Niña cooling of waters in the tropical Pacific, which would favor storm formation in the warm Atlantic Basin, which includes the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. However, La Niña never quite materialized during the hurricane season.

The outlooks were on the high side for tropical-storms, with the Weather Channel predicting 25 of them. The actual number was 19.

They did come close to the hurricane total of 11.

