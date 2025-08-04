Canadian wildfire smoke prompts air-quality alerts in Philly region

Smoke from numerous Canadian wildfires is again impacting the Philadelphia region, with local environmental authorities issuing code orange air quality alerts as the blazes’ effects settled in on the area Monday.

When combined with the Philly area’s warm, sunny weather Monday, the incoming smoke stands to increase levels of ozone in the area, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said. Levels of fine particles, another measure of air pollution, were also in the lower moderate range.

As a result, the department issued a code orange alert for ozone and fine particulates Monday for much of the northern part of the commonwealth, including Philadelphia and its collar counties. The alert, technically known as a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, was slated to remain active until midnight Monday.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, too, put a number of its counties under a code orange air quality alert Monday due to the wildfire smoke’s impact in the Garden State. Many areas in South Jersey — including Camden, Cherry Hill, Mount Holly, and Glassboro — were expected to remain under the alert until midnight.

And all of Delaware was likewise under a code orange alert Monday, with the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control expecting the smoke’s effects to last through Tuesday.

Ozone levels in the Philadelphia area were expected to reach peak levels Monday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement. While high levels of ozone are common in summer, they can increase due to environmental factors like wildfire smoke, which reacts with sunlight to create additional ozone molecules, the department added.

The resulting pollution can be challenging to people respiratory problems, as well as young children and the elderly. Those groups should limit their time outdoors to reduce their exposure to pollutants, and participate in “less strenuous activities” if they must be outside, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow website.

Even under a code orange alert, ozone levels can be lower in the morning, and increase as the day goes on, the agency said. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection asked residents to take steps to reduce pollution levels, including driving less and conserving electricity.

The code orange alert comes amid more than 700 active fires in Canada, roughly 200 of which are considered to be burning out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Smoke from the fires has prompted air quality alerts in a number of states near the Canadian border in recent days, and put cities like Detroit and Minneapolis among those with the worst air quality in the world Monday, rankings from IQAir indicate.

The Philadelphia region last week saw similar air quality issues as a result of the wildfires, which prompted code orange alerts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those came during a period of hot, humid weather that broke Friday, resulting in pleasant temperatures following a bout of storms.

Monday and Tuesday this week, meanwhile, are expected to be sunny and approaching 90 degrees, with low humidity, according to the National Weather Service. Highs in the mid-80s are expected to remain throughout the week.