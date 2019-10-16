The first snows might be two months away, but the Philadelphia region evidently is about to get some practice commuting on slippery roads and rails.
Computer models have been steadfast the last few days in predicting that a potential “bomb” cyclone will blow up offshore Wednesday, bringing heavy rains and possible thunderstorms, and generating wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
The National Weather Service has posted a wind advisory for the Jersey Shore and might extend it across the region, said Joe Miketta, the warning coordination meteorologist in Mount Holly.
For home-bound commuters, the timing could be unfortunate, with the heaviest rains due to arrive late in the day Wednesday. Rain had already moved into the region by lunchtime.
Wet leaves are especially hazardous on roads, and SEPTA has long struggled with slippery rails on its Regional Rail system. In addition, rain-ferried leaves tend to clog storm drains, leading to road-ponding and flooding. Besides, it’s been so dry that we’re not used to this.
The duration of the strong winds, perhaps as long as 24 hours, starting just before midnight Wednesday, also is a concern, said Miketta. Gusts to 40 mph are expected in the city, and up to 50 at the Shore. Such a sustained period could lead to some power outages.
However, the region does have a few things in its favor.
“The soils are dry, and they’re going to take some time to wet up,” said Miketta. For now, the trees should be well-anchored. Stream levels are quite low, the result of rapidly increasing rainfall deficits.
A substantial portion of the East "has been exceedingly dry over the last month,” said Brad Rippey, a meteorologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “but the area from D.C. to Philly has a pretty strong dry signal going back to mid-July.” Philadelphia hasn’t had rain of an inch or more on any day since Aug. 7.
Rainfall amounts in the last 30 days generally have been a quarter to a third of normal in the Philadelphia region. In the city, less than an inch has fallen, according to the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center, or about 20 percent of average.
Rains will be heftier to the north and east, said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Walker. The storm is forecast to reach “bomb" status — a technical distinction based on how rapidly it intensifies — well north of here, but the Philadelphia region should get a generous soaking.
At the Shore, the heavy rains and the proximity to the full-moon tidal levels, the barrier island might have some drainage problems.
But the strongest winds will be from the west — the offshore direction — which should mitigate any serious flood threat at the beaches.
So ironically, the flooding at the Shore likely will be less than it was last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, when not a drop of rain fell.