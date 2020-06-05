Heavy rains Friday afternoon and evening set off flood advisories in parts of Philadelphia and its collar counties, even as tens of thousands of people remain without power from the last set of damaging storms.
Late Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said up to an inch of rain had fallen quickly in the areas under the advisories, and said “excessive runoff” could cause smaller streams to slosh over, with "minor flooding’ on streets and in poor-drainage areas.
Flood watches have been posted for the entire region until midnight, and a corridor of strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds inundated parts of Montgomery and Bucks County during the afternoon.
The major concern Friday was the potential for thunderstorm “training,” in which storm cells keep inundating the same areas, said Alex Staarman, a Mount Holly-based meteorologist with the weather service.
“The severe-weather threat looks fairly marginal,” he said. “The bigger threat is for flash-flooding."
But storms with peak gusts of 58 mph or better are still possible, he said. He added that parts of South Jersey have had abundant sunshine, and solar heating can add fuel to later-day storms.
In its forecast discussion, the weather service suggested that microbursts — dangerous thunderstorm downdraft winds — were possible.
The weather service said that given that utterly vapor-soaked atmosphere out there, rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches were possible in narrow corridors, although it is unlikely that heavy rain would be widespread.
All that is poised to arrive even as more than 58,000 PECO customers are still without power after rounds of potent storms this week, including the Wednesday derecho.
Come wind or high water, PECO will be working “around the clock” to restore service to those still powerless, said spokesman Greg Smore. He said crews from as far away as Oklahoma, Chicago, Florida, and New Hampshire were helping with the restorations, and that PECO hoped to have power restored to 90% of the customers by Friday night.
Wednesday marked one of the utility’s all-time days for outages, with a total of 563,000, he said. At noon, after the derecho had cut a high-speed, 70-mile-wide path through its service territory, 335,000 had lost power.
For an encore, “supercell” thunderstorms broke out Wednesday evening, and having two such events on the same was at the least “rare,” meteorologists said.
The derecho was blamed for four deaths in the region, the most in the reliable period of record dating to 1950, the weather service said.
The outages have been all the more “impactful” given the pandemic restrictions, he added.
The derecho’s winds also plowed through South Jersey, but on Friday afternoon Atlantic Electric was reporting fewer than 300 outages.
Peace in our time is expected to return Sunday, Staarman said, and the early part of the week should be dry and comfortable.
However, forecasters will be watching the career of the remnants of Cristobal, the hurricane season’s third named storm. It was forecast to soak parts of the central United States, and its remnants could ooze eastward.
“That’s something we’ll definitely need to keep an eye on,” he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.