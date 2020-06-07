Three sultry days after the derecho, and a supercell-thunderstorm encore, more than 28,000 utility customers still were without power late Saturday.
Utility officials said the biggest obstacle to the restoration process was the obvious: quantity.
More than 850,000 Peco, PSE&G, and Atlantic Electric customers lost power on Wednesday, the majority of those resulting from the derecho squall line that roared through the region from late morning into the early afternoon.
The four derecho-related deaths in the Philadelphia region were the most ever in reliable records dating to 1950, the National Weather Service said.
Of Peco’s 563,000 outages, 335,000 were reported around noon Wednesday, the company said. The derecho’s passage felt like “the worst 10 minutes ever,” said Ben Armstrong, spokesman for a consortium that includes PSE&G, which reported 200,000 outages.
The derecho’s passage was followed by several hours of tranquil weather that allowed the atmosphere to ramp up for an outbreak of supercell thunderstorms, meteorologists said. The derecho wind gusts reached 93 mph at Beach Haven, and a 68-mph gust was recorded Wednesday evening at Philadelphia International Airport.
Unfortunately the prolonged outages that followed coincided with three steamy days in which the air was soaked with water vapor, which finally began to relent late Saturday.
“Drier air is on the way,” said Robert Deal, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Mount Holly. Sunday and Monday, in fact, should be shockingly splendid with sun and temperatures in the upper 70s.
In other words, excellent cleanup weather for those confronting the avalanches of tree debris from Wednesday’s mayhem.
And given that a derecho, a Spanish term connoting “straight ahead,” visits only about once every two years around here — a deadly one also occurred in June 2012 — odds of a reoccurrence this summer would be small.
Conditions have to be just right (or wrong). A derecho is a rapidly moving squall line that traverses a path of 240 miles or more and generates damaging winds in at least three places about 40 miles apart. All the damage must occur within three hours.
This one made the grade with honors, traveling 254 miles from near Erie to the Jersey Shore, with speeds as high as 70 mph at the outset.
On Wednesday, the atmosphere was ripe for one to form. The air over the East was swollen with moisture-laden air, said Jack Boston, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. As it surged north it interacted with dry high pressure in the upper atmosphere over the central United States. The collision generated extreme updrafts that set off storms in northwestern Pennsylvania
The cluster rode upper-air winds from the northwest to plow its destructive path. The supercell thunderstorms that formed later might have caused even more damage had the derecho not already executed some of the dirty work.
What followed was a massive restoration project for utilities. Peco summoned help from as far away as Oklahoma.
On Saturday, an armada of utility trucks and crews from Eldorado, Ill., 830 miles away, were in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, working to restore power to those who hadn’t had it since Wednesday. To get here, trucks had driven through six hours of torrential rain from Columbus to Harrisburg, said crew member Dennis Collins.
No doubt customers are grateful to have lights and air-conditioning back but it looks like they’ll be able to sleep with the windows open for awhile.
The Climate Prediction Center is calling for below-normal temperatures in the East in its 8- to 14-day outlook, and rain might be scarce.
Some model guidance suggests only a half-inch of rain the next two weeks, said Deal, adding, "It looks like we’re moving into a less-active pattern.