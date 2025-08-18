Erin is expected to stir up the Jersey surf and enhance coastal flooding

The surf already is in a state of agitation at the Jersey Shore with Hurricane Erin still a very remote threat, and in all likelihood the rip-current warnings and coastal-flood advisories will be spending the week with the beach-town residents and visitors.

This is not quite what the local chambers of commerce had in mind for a peak vacation period before kids report back to schools.

“It’s a shame,” said Erich Becker, chief of operations with the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

The sun is due to return throughout the region Tuesday, and while the ocean waters have been invitingly warm — the surf off Atlantic City reached 81.5 degrees Sunday — they will be in a dangerous state.

“We have do have beaches open, but we’re keeping everybody ankle-deep,” said Becker. And conditions aren’t going to get better this week as Erin proceeds north.

Erin will have impacts on the Jersey Shore

At 11 a.m. Monday, the city center of Erin — a major hurricane with peak winds of 140 mph — was about 1,200 miles south-southeast of the Jersey Shore, according to the National Hurricane Center, it was creeping northward at 10 mph.

Erin isn’t a major factor in generating rip currents on Jersey beaches — just yet.

“Certainly, Erin is not helping,” said Mike Lee, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. But the surf on Monday primarily was being stirred by strong onshore winds, gusting up to 35 mph, behind a front that came through Sunday night and triggered surprising downpours in parts of the region.

The office’s rain gage captured 4.84 inches, the most since it moved to there in 1993. A weather service employee five miles away measured 5 inches as thunderstorms stalled in a area from southeastern Montgomery County to eastern Burlington County.

The front was pushed south by an area of higher pressure, or heavier air, that has interacted with lower pressure, lighter air, to the south.

Those winds likely will pick up as Erin tracks off north between the East Coast and Bermuda later in the week and the pressure differences increase, Lee said.

The weather service says breaking waves of three to six feet on Tuesday may build to 10 feet Wednesday, and up to 15 feet on Thursday, with high seas continuing Friday.

Coastal flooding will persist, even without rain

The weather service’s advisory for nuisance flooding is in effect from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., with back-bay flooding and road-closures possible.

Again, that’s wind — not Erin.

During the week, however, the waning moon and Erin’s passage may be factors in the flood threat.

In addition to foaming up the surf, the steady onshore wind “just pushes up ocean water in the back bay area, all the way back,“ said Becker.

Back-bay flooding in Shore towns is more common than on the oceanfront.

“The streets along the ocean always seem to be the driest,” said Becker, “the opposite of what you think.”

For the businesses on Ocean City’s well-trodden boardwalk and the town’s other diversions, the ocean conditions may even be a boon for them and vacationers, said Becker.

“That’s the positive.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.