Well, these weren’t quite the fireworks people had in mind.

As expected, some strong thunderstorms popped up around the region late Saturday afternoon, particularly dousing southern Chester County, where a flash flood warning was in effect until 9:15 p.m.

As much as 3 inches had fallen in areas near the Maryland border as of 6 p.m., with an additional 0.5 inches possible, the National Weather Service said.

Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Mount Holly, said the heavy rains appear to be the result of “training,” a phenomenon in which storms keep forming over the same area.

He added that there is “still a decent” chance that storms will become more widespread into the evening as a cold front approaches the region and mines all that shirt-soaking moisture in the air.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9 p.m., and the government’s Storm Prediction Center lists about a 15% chance of severe weather — defined as storms with winds approaching 60 mph.

The storms are expected to lose their steam and depart late Saturday night, and the region should be declaring independence from the rain for the rest of what is looking like a magnificent conclusion to the holiday weekend.

Sunday will be dry, with skies clearing in the afternoon, and wall-to-wall sun is expected Monday, with highs both days in the 80s.

And this time, Monday evening’s fireworks won’t be nature’s.