So far this month, Philadelphia officially has received a grand total of 0.09 inches of rain, and in the last 30 days rainfall has been substantially below normal in most of the region.
That could all change dramatically Thursday.
Even though stream flows are down and the foliage has worked up a thirst, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Philadelphia, all its neighboring counties, and northern Delaware, in effect from 6 a.m. until midnight.
Two to three inches of rain is possible, with isolated higher amounts, said Alex Staarmann, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Mount Holly. “The models have trended wetter in the last day or so,” he said.
The “main concern” is that the heaviest rain is expected to target the I-95 corridor, he added.
With a cold front approaching, the weather service says, a “plume of rich tropical moisture” to the south will lift northward. The atmosphere will be moist enough to wring out one- and two-inch rains in a hurry, thus the flood watch.
Showers are forecast to break out before daybreak and continue well into Thursday night.