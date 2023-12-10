Downpours in the Philly region Sunday night flood parts of I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway

A flood advisory was up for Philadelphia and neighboring counties on both sides of the Delaware River until 11:30 p.m. Sunday as heavy rains from a massive storm affecting much of the Northeast continue across the region.

The National Weather Service said that up to an inch or rain had fallen since Sunday morning in the advisory area, with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected.

Flooding was reported on the Schuylkill Expressway near Route 202 in King of Prussia shortly after 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said, and about 20 minutes later near Belmont Avenue, resulting in lane restrictions.

A flood-related lane restriction also was in effect on I-95 south near Philadelphia International Airport, and three southbound lanes were blocked in Christiana, Del., according to the weather service.

Amounts of more than two inches were recorded in Camden and Chester Counties, and shortly before 8 p.m., 0.65 inches of rain had been measured at the official airport measuring station in Philly in just a one-hour period.

However, no waterway flooding was reported in the region, and no streams or rivers were forecast to crest above flood stage.

A flood watch remains for the entire region until 4 p.m. Monday as rains are due to continue into Monday morning, perhaps mixing with some wet snow — especially north and west of the city — as cold air pours in behind the front that has been an agent for the downpours.

On Sunday night flood watches were in effect from the Delmarva to northern Maine as a long “fetch of moisture” was surging from the Gulf of Mexico and up the eastern seaboard, said Bill Deger, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

“It’s almost like an atmospheric river,” said Deger.

The precipitation is forecast to shut off by midmorning in the Philly region, with highs in the 40s in the afternoon and brisk winds from the northwest driving wind chills into the 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be December-like, but dry, with daytime temperatures no higher than the low and mid-40s before a warmup begins on Friday.