With as much as 3 to 5 inches of rain reported, the National Weather Service issued flash-flood warnings for parts of South Jersey until and advisories elsewhere.
A flood advisory was up for all of Camden and Gloucester Counties until 7:15 p.m. and for central Bucks County until 8:45. The warnings were in effect for the central areas of those counties until 7:30 p.m.
No significant stream flooding was reported, but minor flooding occurred along Mantua Creek in Pitman, Gloucester County, according to weather service gauge reports.
On the day of the solstice, the atmosphere has been behaving in its classic summer mode: The air is soaked with water vapor, and capricious showers haven’t shown much ambition in the way of movement once they have started.
About 4,500 South Jersey residents lost power, according to PSE&G, including the Wegman’s Market in Cherry Hill, where the weather service reported pea- to dime-size hail. PECO said Saturday evening that about 1,500 customers were without power, about half of those in Philadelphia.
In Sewell, 3.5 inches of rain — that’s a month’s worth for June — was measured in Sewell, Gloucester County, and 3 inches in Washington Township, and the weather service said that up to 5 inches had fallen elsewhere.
Earlier heavy rains had set off a flood advisory for Chester County, but that expired.
The weather service said Saturday that a weak upper-level storm was centered over eastern Pennsylvania. The convection that got the thunderstorms cooking got its impetus earlier in the afternoon from a sea breeze that washed across the Delmarva peninsula.
Thunderstorm activity is due to wind down this evening, and it’s entirely possible that some areas not far from the downpour zones will stay bone dry.
Looking ahead, shower chances are in the forecast from now through Thursday night, but no extreme heat is in the outlook.
Inquirer staff writer Tom Gralish contributed to this article.
This story will be updated.