More flooding downpours are expected Wednesday, and maybe again Thursday

The steamy, volatile air over the Philly region this week may be right down there with the trash strike on the civic-popularity scale. But the strike, at least, is over: We may be stuck with the mugginess and random rains for several more days.

The National Weather Service has posted yet another flood watch from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday, and in a noon briefing said flooding was looking more likely than it had been earlier.

Advertisement

Additional flooding downpours are expected, and the threat appears to be concentrated along the I-95 corridor, said Amanda Lee, meteorologist in the weather service’s Mount Holly office.

Unfortunately, said Tyler B. Roys, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., once again the storms are likely to hit around the time of late-day peak commuting period.

Where and when are the downpours likely to occur?

Given the tragedies in Texas and New Mexico and the recent heavy rains around here, “Everyone is a little bit hypersensitive” to the flooding threats, Roys said.

However, he added, the state of the science is such that meteorologists can’t offer much in the way of certainty as to when and where storms will pop.

Yet again, the fury of the storms may be exceeded only by their randomness, said Roys.

The Weather Prediction Center has the immediate Philadelphia areas as the likeliest target, but the flood watch covers the entire region.

Said Roys, “You could get nothing, and one block over they get a half inch of rain.”

On Monday, parts of southwestern Chester County got doused with up to 4 inches of rain, according to weather service reports. Officially, a hundredth-of-an-inch was measured at Philadelphia International Airport.

The moisture literally rained “itself out” over Chesco, said Bob Larson, an AccuWeather senior meteorologist. The downpours were spread more generously Tuesday.

When will the rains go away and atmosphere dry out?

These conditions may not last as long as the strike, but they may be around until trash collection resumes Monday, maybe longer.

It’s a summery version of Groundhog Day.

Thursday’s forecast looks very much like Wednesday’s, although Wednesday may hold a slight edge for the flood and severe-storm threats, Roys said — on the order of a half-dozen vs. 5.9.

Showers are possible again Friday and perhaps again on Saturday and Sunday.

The sultry air remains infused with tropical moisture, and the frontal system triggering the showers remains like an unwanted guest who won’t go away.

Plus, the storms have been feasting on the daytime heating that has been helping to ignite the fuses.

A major concern is the soggy state of the soils, Roys said. Strong storms on Wednesday could generate winds to 65 mph, he said, and that could take down some trees.

Along with flooded roads, the weather service carried multiple reports of downed trees on Tuesday.

A wind gust of 68 mph was reported in Pottstown, and the weather service had issued four tornado warnings.

However, no twisters were verified.

Lee said the damages were the result of “straight-line winds” based on “all the reports we have seen.”