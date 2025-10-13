More flooding is expected at the Shore on one nasty Monday

What may be the highest flood tides of a peculiar nor’easter are expected on the oceanfront and back-bay areas at the Jersey Shore Monday afternoon, but so far it appears the beach towns have weathered far worse in past storms.

Long-duration storm waves and onshore winds that gusted past 60 mph are likely to have erased significant sand from the beaches as the Shore has been experiencing one miserable holiday weekend.

And it won’t be possible to assess damages until the tides recede, said Ocean City spokesperson Doug Bergen.

Widespread road flooding has occurred the last two days, and Jim Eberwine, a former National Weather Service meteorologist who is now Absecon’s emergency manger, said he counted at least four water-stranded vehicles.

“There’s no telling what the 1 p.m. high tide could bring, so don’t let your guard down,” said Michael Famularo, acting head of emergency management in Atlantic City.

So far, however, the flooding has been “less than expected,” he said. By late Monday morning, the winds were blowing from the north, rather than onshore.

Said North Wildwood’s Mayor Patrick Rosenello: “The biggest damage we saw was to our dune system between 13th and 16th Avenue, which lost a significant amount of its width.” However, “It appears that the worst of the flooding is over” and “this afternoon’s high tide should be no worse than what we saw the last few days.”

In neighboring Wildwood, emergency official Daniel Dunn said, “Overall, we are fortunate that we did not get the major flooding that was projected with the storm.”

And in the immediate Philadelphia area, the surprisingly paltry rains have done little for the growing precipitation deficits.

What time are the next high tides at the Shore?

The oceanfront high tides at Atlantic City will occur around 1 p.m., the National Weather Service said, and its flood warning remains in effect until 8 p.m.

This is likely to be the highest tide of the storm, said Alex DaSilva, meteorologist and storm specialist with AccuWeather Inc.

The back bay high tide will happen about an hour later.

The weather service says Shore towns can expect “major” flooding.

What happened to the rains in Philly?

The forecasts late last week called for winds up to 60 mph at the Shore and 40 mph west of the Delaware River.

That worked out fairly well, as a 46 mph gust was recorded at Philadelphia International Airport and 62 mph near the Shore. Atlantic City Electric reported more than 12,000 power outages.

Rains were another matter. Coming into the storm, at 0.41 inches for the month, Philly’s official rainfall total was less than one-fourth of normal.

The forecasts had foreseen widespread one- to three-inch amounts with isolated totals up to five inches.

Some areas along the immediate coast did see two-inch-plus amounts, DaSliva said, but as of late morning only about two-thirds of an inch was measured at Atlantic City’s airport, and 0.14 at PHL.

Heavier rain fell on the southern New England coast, said DaSilva, and that appeared to be the result of a last-minute quirk in the storm’s development.

Rather than one mega-nor’easter, the coastal storm essentially ended up with two centers, resulted in an “elongated” heavy-rain path along the coast, DaSilva said, depriving inland areas of significant precipitation.

What’s the outlook for the rest of the week

Come Tuesday the atmosphere will begin shedding the Monday blues, and the rest of the week should be about as good as October gets.

Highs should be in the low and mid-60s, a few shades below normal, with wall-to-wall sun through Sunday, forecasters say.

Subject to change, of course.