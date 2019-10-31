Rain could persist into midafternoon Thursday, and forecasters warn that potent storms late at night could leave some people in the dark.
But fortuitously the atmosphere will treat the region to mostly dry and springlike conditions during the peak trick-or-treat hours, with only a slight chance of rain between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. except for a chance of showers in the 4 o’clock hour.
A strong low pressure system is forecast to lift toward the Great Lakes, and since the region will be on the warm side of the storm, temperatures will reach the 70s Thursday afternoon. It also will be humid.
The rain is not expected to return until a powerful cold front approaches late Thursday night.
The National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly warns that gusts to 60 mph could accompany the front, especially given that trees in the region remain mostly leaf-filled. Leaves add weight to branches and and also tend to intercept wind.
“Be prepared for damaging wind gusts Thursday night with the line of heavy showers,” the weather service said.
Up to an inch of rain is expected in and around Philadelphia, and that would push the monthly total past four inches, or nearly quadruple what fell in a parched September.
Temperatures for the month have averaged better than 3 degrees Fahrenheit above normal at Philadelphia International Airport.
That would mark the 10th straight October of above-normal temperatures in Philadelphia.
But Saturday morning could bring the lowest temperatures in over six months, and come Monday morning, Philadelphia officially could experience its first freezing reading of the season.