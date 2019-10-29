Atlantic City already has decided to fast-forward Halloween a day in deference to a soggy forecast for Thursday, and so has Hammonton.
However, forecasters also are saying it’s entirely possible that the atmosphere will hold an umbrella over the region during the peak trick-or-treat period late Thursday afternoon and into the evening, with a bonus: springlike temperatures.
“There does appear to be a lull in the precipitation,” said Alex Staarmann, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, which described a “spooky forecast for Halloween and especially Halloween night” in its daily discussion.
The lull could last from about 4 p.m. to 9 or 10 p.m. Thursday, said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc. What’s more, temperature are due to zoom into the 70s.
Officially, the weather service puts the odds of measurable precipitation at right around 50 percent from 4 to 7 p.m., then ups it to 80 percent by 8 p.m.
The outlook was enough to persuade Atlantic City and Hammonton to move up the trick-or-treat period to Wednesday evening.
Arguing for such caution is the fact that forecasts have been known to change, and this is a particularly complex setup — once again, the region is caught in one of those seasonal-transition battlegrounds.
Rain is forecast to break out early Thursday, but shut off by midafternoon. A warm front then is due to lift through the region, driving up temperatures, though the rains are all but certain to revive later Thursday night with an approaching cold front, forecasters say.
After the front brooms away the soggy detritus, the coldest air of the season is due to coincide with the changing of the clocks this weekend, with Sunday morning lows dropping into the 30s, even at Philadelphia International Airport.