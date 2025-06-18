It’s not hot, hot (yet) in Philly, so what’s with Wednesday’s ‘heat advisory’

Like water ice and mosquitoes, heat advisories are staples of Philadelphia summers. But usually the National Weather Service doesn’t issue one on a day when the temperature might not even make it to 90.

So, why did the weather service issue one for Wednesday for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, with an encore likely Thursday?

Advertisement

The atmosphere is brewing a variety of water vapor perhaps strong enough to make it feel like it’s in the mid- to upper 90s, said Joe DeSilva, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Plus, after a chilly interval that featured a run at a record, our bodies aren’t quite used to this.

And based on the longer-range forecasts for next week, this hot spell may be just a warm-up.

The reasoning behind Philly’s heat advisory

All thermal comfort being relative, the steaminess is going to take some getting used to.

This early in the season, the weather service has a lower threshold for triggering a “heat advisory” — a heat index of 95 degrees. That will go up to 100 July 1, said DeSilva.

But the index hadn’t hit 80 yet this week, and the weekend was exceptionally cool. Sunday’s high, 65, just missed the 123-year-old record for the lowest maximum temperature for a June 15.

Plus, overall, temperatures over the last several weeks have averaged very close to seasonal normals.

Afternoon thunderstorms may have a cooling effect

Reaching the advisory threshold isn’t a done deal, said DeSilva. It will depend on how much sun can break through the clouds Wednesday afternoon.

With the air so moisture-laden, strong thunderstorms are possible, and that would knock down the temperatures.

On Thursday, it is expected to be hotter, with highs likely to crack the 90s and heat indexes flirting with 100, but with a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Some of those could be severe, according to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, and that could have effects on Juneteenth activities.

The rest of the week should be more comfortable. However a more significant and prolonged hot spell looms starting Sunday.

“It’s going to be a pretty intense one,” said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

A genuine heat wave is due in Philly starting Sunday

While these things can change, forecasters are confident that a significant heat wave is all but a certainty next week, with an outside chance that Philly temperatures will approach 100 on Tuesday.

The duration of the heat is still a matter of conjecture, said Dombek, adding that June heat waves tend to be shorter than those of July and August.

However, computer guidance has it continuing for as many as seven days.

In the meantime, this week’s mugginess may hold some benefits for the sweating masses in that it will provide some measure of preparation.

“At least you have some teaser before the main course,” said Dombek.