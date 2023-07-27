Everything you need to know to fight the heat in Philly

Well, it’s that time of year again — Philadelphia is sweltering. Forecasts predict a heatwave hitting triple-digit temperatures, meaning that surfaces under the sun are hotter than ever: sidewalks, car seat buckles, garden hoses, playgrounds.

So how is the city dealing, and what do you need to know to stay safe? Don’t worry. We’ve rounded up all our heat-related content for you in one place. Find out where to cool down for free, how to recognize and treat dehydration and heat exhaustion, and how to protect your furry friends too.

Philadelphia has declared a “heat emergency” for Thursday and Friday, when it might feel like it’s 106 degrees in the shade. This would be a bigger deal if this were, say, January, but this one is notable for the fact that nearly two-thirds through the meteorological summer, it would be the city’s first heat emergency of the season. Here’s everything you need to know about the forecast this weekend.

This week’s heat wave comes on the heels of data showing Philadelphia ranks as the sixth highest U.S. city for the number of people experiencing an “urban heat-island effect” of more than 9 degrees compared to those living in nonurban areas. It is also one of the few cities that have neighborhoods exceeding 12 degrees of heat island effect. Find out what parts of the city are the hottest as the hottest day so far this summer approaches.

Hunting Park is what’s known as a heat island, a place that gets hotter than other neighborhoods. Trees and greenery can reflect heat, but the higher concentration of asphalt and man-made materials in heat islands tend to trap heat, and temperatures there can rise some 20 degrees above other parts of Philadelphia, leaving medically vulnerable residents at risk. Here’s what the city is doing to keep these residents safe.

Staying healthy during the heat wave comes down to two basic things: drinking water and cooling down as much as possible. Here is what you need to know about heat-related illnesses.

There are lots of air conditioned spaces you can go to for relief of the city’s heat. Organizations like the Pennsylvania Department of Health have always recommended going to air-conditioned spaces — like a mall or library — to protect yourself from heat-related problems. Here are ways to cool your body, and your house, down in Philly’s intense heat.

Hot weather can be dangerous for your furry friends in a number of ways, from causing heatstroke to injuring paw pads. Here’s what you should be looking out for and how to prevent your dog or cat from extensive discomfort.

Here’s how to stay cool when the outside temps are scorching and dangerous. We have a roundup of libraries in the city serving as cooling centers, a list of spraygrounds to splash around at, and tips for staying safe.

Summer is here and so are public pools. Over 60 pools are open for your pleasure in the city. Find the closest one to you.