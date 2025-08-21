New Jersey avoids the worst of Erin, but the flood threats will persist into Saturday

As a Navy veteran, Tom Ellis had seen more-impressive waves on the open seas — but not on the ocean in the popular barrier island town of Ocean City that he and his wife Pat call home.

Standing on the music pier Thursday morning listening to the percussive sounds of white caps stirred by Hurricane Erin crashing on pilings and storm drain pipes, they watched in wonder and hoped that any flooding would kindly avoid the house on 27th Street they bought 30 years ago.

On an altogether dismal day, people lined the Boardwalk railings to watch and capture video of the what was keeping them off the beaches — the potent breakers generated by the season’s first hurricane.

“It’s the craziest I’ve seen it,” said Ahmed Helmy, who was observing the chaotic behavior of the Atlantic as he served customers at the packed Ocean’s South End Pizza on the Boardwalk.

“You have to see it for yourself.”

Gusts up to 45 mph were recorded at the Shore. Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency, citing the continuing threats of flooding, dangerous rip currents, and beach erosion.

But for all the sound and fury, as of late Thursday afternoon, towns evidently had been spared the significant impacts and flooding that bedeviled parts of the North Carolina coast.

While storm waves transformed the beaches to sandy bogs, no oceanfront flooding was reported, nor anything significant in the flood-prone back-bay areas with the morning high tides.

Patrick O’Hara, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, which has issued flood warnings for the entire coast until 2 a.m. Saturday, said that waters in the Barnegat Bay rose ever so slightly above minor flood stage.

But as Erin was making a sharp right and heading well out to sea on Thursday afternoon, it had come within about 350 miles of Cape May with peak winds of 100 mph that were continuing to act as a massive plunger in the North Atlantic.

Meteorologists and emergency management officials were warning that as it moved farther away, it would become more a nuisance, and even have ripple effects in the Philadelphia region.

And Erin’s drive-by effects will be getting an assist from an invisible force — the moon.

The flood potential for the Shore and the Delaware River

After days of onshore winds that have been driving water into the congested bays through the inlets, Erin’s storm waves are further inhibiting drainage.

What’s more, the tides were getting an additional lift from the approaching new moon. Even though it’s not visible, its tugging effects are comparable to that of a full moon since in both cases, the Earth, sun, and moon are aligned.

Major flooding was forecast for the Cape May area and Delaware beaches with Thursday evening’s high tide, with the potential for road closings and structural damage.

Moderate flooding, possibly approaching the major level, was forecast for the flood-pone back bay areas of Cape May County.

Minor flooding was expected to persist for two or three additional tidal cycles.

A combination of the moon’s influence and Erin’s storm waves were likely to result in minor flooding along the Delaware River, said weather service Mount Holly meteorologist Eric Hoeflich.

Some road flooding was possible in Philly around the times of high tides at 1 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, the weather service says.

Beach erosion a certainty at the Shore

Whatever else does or doesn’t happen, Erin’s waves will have cost the beaches some sand.

“We won’t be able to assess erosion until the tides recede over the next couple days, but the storm will certainly erode all beaches to varying degrees,” said Ocean City spokesperson Doug Bergen.

Kimberly McKenna, interim director of the Stockton University Coastal Resources Center, said her team would be assessing the damages.

Fortunately, she said, the dune systems along the coast are in decent shape, and August typically is the time beaches are at their healthiest.

New Jersey has been battling to keep sand on its beaches for over a hundred years, and Ocean City has a long history of beachfills and assorted other beach-protection strategies.

In the last 25 years alone, the federal government has invested $733.7 million in beachfill and other shore-protection measures, according to Howard Marlowe, one of the nation’s most-prominent coastal-development lobbyists.

That’s No. 2 in the nation just behind Florida — which has about 10 times more shoreline than Jersey. Illinois is a distant third at $170.2 million.

Coming very soon, big improvements in the weather

When exactly the Atlantic Ocean will calm down and people can get back in the water remains to be seen.

However, the atmosphere is going to be on its best behavior.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are due to be mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees at the Shore, and a few degrees warmer inland.

No other tropical-storm or hurricane threats are imminent.

If they do happen, the Ellises say they will accept whatever comes.

“You’re on an island. it’s going to happen,” Tom Ellis said. “But it’s nice down here. I enjoy it down here, especially after Labor Day, when the crowds leave.”