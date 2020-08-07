The National Weather Service has posted a tornado warning for parts of Delaware, Gloucester, and Salem Counties and northern Delaware until 6:30 p.m. Friday
A flash-flood warning is up for Philadelphia and adjacent areas on both sides of the river for the next several hours with up to 3 inches of rain possible in areas that were deluged with several inches of Isaias’ rains on Tuesday.
A severe-thunderstorm was in effect for parts of Chester and Montgomery Counties.
Meanwhile flood watches everywhere else in the region at the end of a historically wet week for the region.
“Once again, the heaviest rain looks to unfortunately be targeting many of the same areas .. that were hit hard by Isaias,” the weather service said in its afternoon discussion.
It said that it would take less than an inch in a one-hour period to set off flooding in those areas, and the available moisture suggests that it is possible more than that could fall.
It said that it’s also possible that “training” of multiple thunderstorms could occur, enhancing the risk.
