Perhaps as soon as Friday, the Atlantic Basin will have its first named storm of what forecasters are saying — with a high degree of confidence — will be quite a busy hurricane season.
The National Hurricane Center sees a 70% chance that a disturbance near the southern Florida coast will meet at least the minimum naming threshold, peak winds of 39 mph, to become Tropical Storm Arthur by Saturday afternoon.
The hurricane center said it might dispatch a plane to have a closer look at the storm on Friday.
The center said the storm likely would migrate to the western Atlantic and doesn’t appear to be a threat to the Mid-Atlantic region. But it looks to soak the Florida Keys, southeast Florida, and the Bahamas, along with setting off gale-force winds.
The season in the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Gulf and the Caribbean, doesn’t start officially until June 1, but preseason storms aren’t all that unusual.
Historically, hurricanes have been the No. 1 driver of national disaster costs. And should the coronavirus crisis linger, that could create potential sheltering complications.
Should Arthur develop, the overwhelming consensus among forecasters is that it will be kicking off yet another active season with above-average numbers of named storms and hurricanes.
The government will issue its outlook next Thursday, and it would be surprising if it isn’t in line with forecasts already issued, since they all look at similar indicators.
Two factors cited in the forecasts are warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic, and normal to possibly below-normal temperatures in the tropical Pacific.
Warmer waters in the Pacific can stir up west-to-east shearing winds that in the upper atmosphere can interfere with Atlantic storm development. Cooler waters would unfavorable to the shearing effect.
With 18 named storms, last year marked the fourth-consecutive season of above-average tropical storm activity in the basin, including the massive and destructive Hurricane Dorian, one of the strongest on record.
On average, 11 named storms form in the basin each season, with six of those becoming hurricanes, with winds of at least 74 mph, and two major hurricanes, with winds of 111 mph or better.
Four major forecasts issued so far go substantially beyond those numbers:
- AccuWeather Inc.: 14 to 18 named tropical storms; seven to nine hurricanes; two to four major hurricanes
- Colorado State University: 16 named tropical storms; eight hurricanes; four major hurricanes
- WeatherBell Analytics: 14 to 20 named storms; seven to 11 hurricanes; seven to 11 major hurricanes
- Weather.com: 18 named storms; nine hurricanes; four major hurricanes