With 4 to 6 inches expected north and west of the city and 2 to 4 to the south and east — no, this is not a February snow forecast — heavy rains from Ida’s remnants Wednesday into Thursday are all but certain to set off widespread flooding, forecasters say.

“This could be a long couple of days,” said Nicholas Carr, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. “I don’t see a way we escape.”

All of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are under a flash-flood watch until 11 a.m. Thursday. Areas in extreme South Jersey, near the Shore, and Delaware might be spared the heaviest rains, but that could come at a price, Carr said.

“The parts that don’t get the rain will get the tornado threat,” he said. The government’s Storm Prediction Center has placed South Jersey, Delaware, and Philadelphia all in the “enhanced risk” area for severe weather Wednesday.

Tropical storm leftovers are notorious for spinning up tornadoes, as was the case in August 2020 with Isaias.

“We’ve been using Isaias as an analog,” Carr said. In fact, the Isaias-related rain totals were quite similar to what is forecast to unfold Wednesday and Thursday.

Flood potential

Several streams were forecast to reach at least the pre-flood action phase, as was the Delaware River at Trenton, predicted to crest at 18.2 feet, 1.8 below flood stage.

Moderate flooding was expected along the Schuylkill in Montgomery County..

Local officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey said they were making their preparations

“This isn’t our first rodeo,” said Jason Bobst, manager and emergency-management director in flood-prone West Norriton Township on the banks of the Schuylkill. The local fire company was getting its three boats and marine-rescue craft ready.

The residents of the township’s large apartment complexes were a concern, said Bobst, since many of them might not have experienced a serious flood.

In Yardley, Bucks County, along the Delaware River, which hasn’t experienced widespread significant flooding in 10 years, “It’s safe to say we’ll be closing River Road for a period of time,” said borough emergency director Wes Foraker.

However, that would involve only two sections of road, and he said he wasn’t expecting major issues from the river, just from the three streams that run through town.

“We’re going to have trouble with the streams, but we know that,” he said, “and that doesn’t cause permanent damage.”

While the rainfall outlook for the Shore isn’t particularly scary, Marty Pagliughi, director of Cape May County’s Office of Emergency Management, said that county officials are paying attention and that the rains would be worrisome if they came during the high tides at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday. That could lead to road closings.

”If we get heavy rain during a high tide, there’s no place for the water to go,” Pagliughi said.

Wild cards

Forecasters advised the that core of the heavy rains could shift north or south in the next 24 hours.

It wasn’t certain when the heaviest rains would arrive, but Paul Walker, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather said Wednesday night was the likeliest time.

He added that a major concern is the amount of saturated ground north of Philadelphia in areas soaked by the remnants of Henri. Downpours up that way could have downstream effects on the Delaware.

The one thing that appeared certain Tuesday was that the forecasts of 4 to 6 inches north and west of the city and 2 to 4 south were unlikely to change much.

“Some people wish it was a snow forecast from February,” said Carr. For the record, 6 inches of rain would translate to about 5 feet of snow.