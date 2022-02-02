Fewer weather phenomena have shorter careers than lightning flashes, but the World Meteorological Organization has confirmed that in April 2020 one traveled a record 477 miles from the southeastern Texas coast to near the Mississippi-Alabama border.

The flash lasted a full 8.55 seconds, Randall Cerveny, an Arizona State University professor and a WMO specialist in climate extremes, said Wednesday.

While impressive, that was nowhere near another record set two months later when a flash in South America endured a full 17.1 seconds.

The WMO announced Tuesday it had officially verified both the distance and duration marks. The findings were reported in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.

The period of record, however, dates only to December 2017, Cerveny said. That’s when the first satellites were launched with “this type of lightning detection and mapping capability.”

The new technology literally is miles above the traditional ground-based lightning-detection networks.

The previous longest flash, 440.6 miles, was observed over Brazil in 2018, the WMO said.

The organization said the records were set in thunderstorm “hotspots” for “mega-flashes.”