After weeks of relative tranquility with hardly a rumor of drama, the atmosphere is about to demonstrate its capacity for volatility.

Following a quick pulse of heat and humidity Wednesday that will be more like a flash fever than a hot spell — highs and heat indices in the 90s — one of the longer May dry spells in the period of record is due to end.

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission has issued an “air quality” alert for Wednesday, and the Storm Prediction Center has the region in a “marginal” risk zone for severe storms in the afternoon. Then, widespread general rainfall is looking near certain for Friday.

As for the Memorial Day weekend, it should be ideal — at least for people in the beach towns who are in the arcade business.

“That will be the place to be at the Shore this weekend,” said Jonathan O’Brien, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

Rip-current advisories are likely through the weekend, he added, and on Saturday onshore winds 30 to 35 mph are expected. “It could be a northeasterly gale situation.” Highs Saturday might not get out of the low 60s throughout the region.

That would be about 30 degrees cooler than it will be Wednesday.

Why the roller-coaster

This weekend might be the official start of summer, but the atmosphere is quite a ways away from settling into summer mode.

On Wednesday, forecasters say, a storm to the west and high pressure to the east will combine to generate warm summery winds from the south along the East Coast.

Thermal comfort being a relative concept, it could be a rough day round here for the average body, and a certain listlessness might be forgivable. Wednesday “will be hottest feeling day of the season,” said O’Brien.

The planning commission advises that pollution levels might be hazardous for people with lung or heart disorders.

Temperatures will be 20 degrees or more higher than Tuesday’s, and more significantly, the atmosphere will be swollen with more sweat-inhibiting moisture, which, in turn, might fuel thunderstorms late in the day or the evening.

After a cold front sweeps through the region, Thursday should be far-more comfortable with highs in the 80s. Then something resembling a cool-season storm with more-organized precipitation could generate the first significant rains in three weeks.

“It’s going to be a cool, steady rain,” said Dave Bowers, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., but he noted that the American and European computer models were very much at odds over how deeply the rain would intrude into Saturday.

End of a dry run?

No measurable rain has fallen officially in Philadelphia since May 9, making this the third-longest May dry spell in the last 70 years.

Through Monday, rainfall for the previous 30 days was about a third of normal in South Jersey, and under a half or normal on the other side of the Delaware River. If the forecasts holds, those deficits should improve by the weekend.

And if one can believe the long-term outlooks — and the universe doesn’t hold many greater caveats — the odds favor normal precipitation for the next two weeks, and above normal for the June 1-Aug. 31 period, according to the government’s Climate Prediction Center.

Meanwhile the shorter-term forecast does have a bright side: Monday should be a splendid day with sun and temperatures back in the 70s. Perfect for the drive home.