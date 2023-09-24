Weakening storm Ophelia will continue to impact Philadelphia, South Jersey through Tuesday

After being downgraded from a tropical storm, Ophelia continued to soak the Philadelphia region Sunday, with lingering power outages and the threat of coastal flooding.

While the storm’s intensity subsided Sunday, with less severe winds and fewer heavy downpours, rain was expected through Tuesday.

A flood advisory for Philadelphia County, Southeast Pennsylvania, and South Jersey, including Camden County, was lifted shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Minor flooding was reported on portions of highways I-95, I-76, and the New Jersey Turnpike, according to AccuWeather.

Power had been restored for many who lost it earlier in the weekend. In New Jersey, roughly 1,500 customers, primarily along the northern Jersey Shore, were still without power as of early Sunday evening, according to NJ Advance Media’s outage tracker. About 1,200 PECO customers in Philadelphia’s suburbs were also without power.

The storm has hit multiple states along the East Coast, from North Carolina to Virginia to New York. The Jersey Shore was particularly affected by flooding on Saturday with 60-mph winds and heavy rainfall that led to road closures in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

Ophelia also led to several event cancellations and postponements in the region, though it did not prevent the Phillies-Mets game on Saturday or Camden’s major XPoNential Music Festival, still running through Sunday.