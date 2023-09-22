These weekend events are postponed or canceled due to the storm

A storm’s brewing and its headed to the Philadelphia region this weekend.

Heavy rains, high winds, and beach-eroding waves will hit Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts starting Friday through Saturday night, and possibly into Sunday. The storm may reach tropical-storm criteria, tentatively named Ophelia.

Ahead of potential inclement weather, events throughout the city have begun postponing dates or announcing cancelations. To help you keep track, here’s a guide to what’s canceled, what’s postponed, and what’s still scheduled (for now) in the Philly region this weekend. We’ve also highlighted some expected, related road closures, where appropriate. This list will be continuously updated, so stay tuned for additional information as it becomes available.

Canceled

Featuring fine artists and craftsman at New Hope-Solebury High School in New Hope, this two-day weekend festival is canceled due to the weather, with no rain date available.

The St. James Philadelphia Polo Classic at Fairmount Park, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled. The event celebrates Philly’s polo lovers to fundraise for the Work to Ride program for underserved youth throughout the city.

Postponed

Joey Chops steakhouse and partners are postponing the meetup and happy hour for car lovers and owners to Sunday, Oct. 1. The event was set for Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Malvern restaurant.

Roxborough’s first beer fest to benefit Friends of the Wissahickon on Saturday, Sept. 23 is now postponed to Saturday, Oct. 21. Taps Under the Towers will feature over 20 local breweries, live music, and a pig roast from Green Meadow Farm.

Brauhaus Schmitz announces the 5th Annual Oktoberfest on the Square will be postponed to Saturday, Sept. 30. The Haddon Township German festival at Keg & Kitchen will be free to enter and pay-as-you go for food and beer from noon to 10 p.m.

Tinsel’s popular Halloween bar on 12th Street is postponed to early, mid-October for all the ghoulish fun.

About 400 Jeeps were set to roll down the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Jeep Invasion is rescheduled for Oct. 15. From 12:30 to 5 p.m., Jeeps be on display in lines that stretch from 5th to 14th Street. Participants who signed up for the event will be contacted by the event organizers.

Stay tuned

The annual Philadelphia-area weekend-long music festival presented by WXPN-FM (88.5) is still on the books. The rain-or-shine festival will take place Friday to Sunday at Wiggins Park in Camden. There will be 25 bands playing on three stages with a lineup including Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Tegan and Sara, and Low Cut Connie.

» READ MORE: Rain or shine, both XPoPential Music Festival and Making Time ∞ are happening

Another rain-or-shine festival, Fort Mifflin’s electronic music event by Philly DJ and impresario David Pianka plans to keep the show going. With over 100 bands and DJs, the festival is set for Friday to Sunday with several tented or indoor areas.

The six-block party on Frankford Avenue remains scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, rain or shine. Fishtown’s quasi-Oktoberfest food festival and flea market is a family-fun event from noon to 8 p.m., featuring German folk music and 100-plus of the neighborhood’s restaurants, brewers, and artisans.

Saturday, Sept. 23 is the 50th anniversary of Hare Krishna Street Fair and Festival of India (Ratha-Yatra). The event on Ben Franklin Parkway and at Eakin’s Oval (in front to the Art Museum) will run from noon and 7 p.m. There will be a parade, a bazaar, a vegan and vegetarian feast, cultural programs, yoga, seminars, and more.

Road Closures: The 1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 17th Street (both sides) will be closed for the event from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 17th Street to Logan Circle (both sides), North side of Logan Circle, and Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 19th Street to Eakins Oval (north side) will be closed on a rolling basis for the festival from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. that day.

The 5K run and 2K walk is still on for Sunday Sept. 24 on Benjamin Franklin Parkway at Eakins Oval. The run raises funds for pediatric cancer research and care at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Event-day registration opens at 7 a.m.; opening ceremony begins at 8 a.m., and the 5K run starts at 8:30 a.m. directly followed by the 2K walk.

Road Closures: Eakins Oval (both sides), Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to Logan Circle (both sides), and Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to S. Brewery Hill Drive (both sides) will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Celebration of Puerto Rican culture on Sunday, Sept. 24. The festival from noon to 3 p.m. features music, poetry, and dance on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, plus around 1,500 marchers for the Puerto Rican Parade.

Road Closures: 1600-1800 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, and Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Logan Circle to Eakins Oval (south side) will be closed on a rolling basis for the parade from noon to 3:30 p.m.